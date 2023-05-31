Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long.

A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27.

The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting.

The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

Participating craft beverage spots include Windfall Cider, Braggot Brewing, La Cerveceria Astilleros, Streetcar Brewing, North Point Brewing, Beere Brewing, Shaketown Brewing, Copperpenny Distilling, and Garden of Granite Winery.

Guests can also purchase food from the many vendors in the Quay, which can be brought inside the pop-up area for maximum enjoyment. Live entertainment and music will also be planned for these events.

The Brewyard pop-up is a family-friendly experience and will happen on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm; as of June 1, it will also take place on Thursdays.

The Brewyard at Lonsdale Quay Market

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver