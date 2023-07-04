Vancouver's free summery Greek food and culture celebration returns

One of the city’s most delicious summer events is returning for its 36th year of food, entertainment, and family fun starting this week.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue on the Burnaby border, features eight days of jam-packed action including live bands, cultural performances, and more.

And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek food to discover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greek Summer Fest on Boundary (@greeksummerfest)

The first Vancouver Greek Summerfest took place in 1987 and has since grown to draw thousands of attendees each year.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes Greek dancers and bouzouki players, legendary musicians like Jim Byrnes, live DJs, and more. Check out the full entertainment schedule online.

When it comes to food, patrons can expect a plethora of yummy Greek eats. Highlights include appetizers like spanakopita and kalamari served with tzatziki, and entrees like souvlaki and gyros.

Save room for dessert, with options including loukoumades, bougatsa, and baklava. There will also be a variety of vegan options and beverages for purchase.

Admission is free and the event is also a fundraiser, so make sure you bring your appetite to this Vancouver summer food tradition.

When: July 6 to 9 and 13 to 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to late

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Admission: Free