Looking for a truly Canadian way to ring in Canada Day this year?

The Lamplighter is hosting an iconic event this year with its all-day party featuring more than a little Canadian-style revelry, aptly called True North Turn Up.

From noon until 4 am on July 1, you’ll be able to party with bottomless poutine, free arcade games, an Absolut Vodka Caesar sampling (plus a dedicated Caesar bar during the day), and live music and DJs all night.

“How can we party until 4 am? This is Vancouver,” you might be wondering.

Well, The Lamplighter went so far as to obtain a license extension from the City for this event, which means it’s likely to be pretty epic.

Kicking off at noon, folks will be able to dig into the pub’s brunch menu alongside some all-you-can-eat poutine and Caesars. The do-it-yourself Caesar bar will feature “dozens of garnish options, spices, and add-ons you can mix up your own version of this classic Canadian cocktail,” according to a release.

Head here at 5 pm and you’ll be stepping in right when the music heats up which, of course, will include some Canadian classics.

Advance tickets are available now for $25 and will include an all-access pass to poutine and entry to the band and DJ sets. Some tickets will be available at the door for a higher price.

True North Turn Up

When: July 1 from noon until 4 am

Where: The Lamplighter Public House, 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online