Richmond Night Market to open with 600+ international food items next week

This celebration normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

The huge outdoor event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, typically runs from late April all the way into October.

The dates are set and the theme is Summer Wonderland. The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2023 season next week.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses.

This year, market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

“For the first time, foods from Indonesia, Turkey, and Mexico will be featured,” the team shares.

The night market revealed new bites debuting for 2023 including churros and butterbeer.

We look forward to checking out other new stalls such as Lulu Burger, a nostalgic play on the classic burger joint.