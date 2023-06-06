BC's largest FREE multicultural festival returns to Surrey this summer

The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 16th anniversary on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at Holland Park.

The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

You might also like: Georges St-Pierre is hosting a UFC Vancouver afterparty at Mansion Nightclub this weekend

A massive rosé picnic party is setting up in Vancouver this summer

A global food fair and vintage market is popping up at Greek Day this month

“On behalf of Council, I am thrilled to invite residents to celebrate culture, food, and dance at Surrey Fusion Festival,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke in a release. “The festival serves as an exceptional opportunity for local, national, and international entertainers to perform to a large, multicultural audience. I’d also like to extend a special thank you to our presenting sponsor Coast Capital for their unwavering support over the past 16 years.”

Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

The list of local, national, and international artists will be a hit with fans of all music genres. Headlining Saturday night of this year’s festival is DJ Shub, “Godfather of PowWowStep.” And closing things out on Sunday evening is acclaimed Punjabi singer and actor Gurnam Bhullar.

Other performers on the bill include Ucluelet-raised indie pop artist Jessia, hip-hop R&B, and Punjabi fusion artist Ikky, Indigenous country artist Don Amero, and Haitian-Canadian and Juno Award-winning artist Wesli.

Attendees will be treated to dance performances, children’s entertainment, workshops and amusement rides. And, of course, there will be lots of delicious food to eat.

Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace, and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE