Sneak peek of the 40+ food trucks at this summer's Khatsahlano Street Party
One of Vancouver’s favourite summer festivals is coming up fast and our mouths are already watering.
The Khatsahlano Street Party will be filling West 4th Avenue, between Burrard and MacDonald, on Saturday, July 8 with live musical performances, local artisans, street performers, and beer gardens.
There will also be more than 40 food trucks, making this one of the biggest – and tastiest – food events of the season.
Daily Hive was able to get a sneak preview of the many food trucks that will be participating in Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival, with eats ranging from pierogies to ice cream to tacos.
In no particular order, here is a list of the vendors and food trucks that will be at the Khatsahlano Street Party this year:
- The Brownie Bakers
- Juicy Green Express
- Waffled
- Aloha Poke
- Crack On
- Saii Food Services
- Gimme Coxinhas
- The Bajan Peppa
- It’s All About Grill
- Garys Kettle Corn
- Slavic Rolls
- Nina’s Pierogi
- Kona Ice Of Chilliwack
- Tornado Potato
- Old Country Pierogi
- G’s Donairs
- Thai Box On Truck
- Forty Five Ventures Management Corp.
- Fraser Valley Shawarma Time
- Tornado Truck
- Kampong – Taste Of Malaysia
- The Taco Tigre
- Roasted Revolution
- Antojos Y Sabores Mexican Cuisine
- Dos Amigos
- English Bay Mini Donuts
- Smoking Hot Donairs
- Momo’s – The Himalayan Dumplings
- Indish Foods Inc.
- Teriyaki Boys
- Meet2eat Catering
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck
- Dolce Amore
- Mr. Taco
- Sirius Craving Food Truck + Snack Bar
- Frying Pan Mobile Food Services
- JJ’s Hot Cobs
- Frencheese Canada
- Archipelago Marketplace Inc.
- Japanese Teriyaki Express
- Big Red’s Poutine
- Mr. Pretzels
- Caribbean Soul
- Japadog
- Wakwak Enterprise
- Nami Vietnamese
- The Original Hurricane Potato
- Pastaggio
Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also stay refreshed all day by dropping by the four Phillip’s Beer Gardens locations. Other must-visit spots include the Olé Garden with award-winning craft cocktails made from natural ingredients, the t Garden serving up a hint of sweetness, and the new Tacofino Garden with fresh margaritas and tasty tacos on the menu.
And once you’re fueled for the fun, stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings, Yukon Blonde, singer, songwriter, and producer Louise Burns, and alt-pop band Daysormay.
You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive and Third.Space, which will showcase local rock outfit Pink Mountaintop, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Skye Wallace, TikTok sensation, Noble Son, Juno Award-winner Desireé Dawson, and more.
From family-friendly activities and games to live entertainment and shopping, there are lots to see and do at Khatsahlano Street Party. So save the date and get ready for fun!
Khatsahlano Street Party 2023
When: July 8, 2023
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
With files from Daryn Wright
