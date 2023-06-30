Sneak peek of the 40+ food trucks at this summer's Khatsahlano Street Party

One of Vancouver’s favourite summer festivals is coming up fast and our mouths are already watering.

The Khatsahlano Street Party will be filling West 4th Avenue, between Burrard and MacDonald, on Saturday, July 8 with live musical performances, local artisans, street performers, and beer gardens.

There will also be more than 40 food trucks, making this one of the biggest – and tastiest – food events of the season.

Daily Hive was able to get a sneak preview of the many food trucks that will be participating in Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival, with eats ranging from pierogies to ice cream to tacos.

In no particular order, here is a list of the vendors and food trucks that will be at the Khatsahlano Street Party this year:

The Brownie Bakers

Juicy Green Express

Waffled

Aloha Poke

Crack On

Saii Food Services

Gimme Coxinhas

The Bajan Peppa

It’s All About Grill

Garys Kettle Corn

Slavic Rolls

Nina’s Pierogi

Kona Ice Of Chilliwack

Tornado Potato

Old Country Pierogi

G’s Donairs

Thai Box On Truck

Forty Five Ventures Management Corp.

Fraser Valley Shawarma Time

Tornado Truck

Kampong – Taste Of Malaysia

The Taco Tigre

Roasted Revolution

Antojos Y Sabores Mexican Cuisine

Dos Amigos

English Bay Mini Donuts

Smoking Hot Donairs

Momo’s – The Himalayan Dumplings

Indish Foods Inc.

Teriyaki Boys

Meet2eat Catering

Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck

Dolce Amore

Mr. Taco

Sirius Craving Food Truck + Snack Bar

Frying Pan Mobile Food Services

JJ’s Hot Cobs

Frencheese Canada

Archipelago Marketplace Inc.

Japanese Teriyaki Express

Big Red’s Poutine

Mr. Pretzels

Caribbean Soul

Japadog

Wakwak Enterprise

Nami Vietnamese

The Original Hurricane Potato

Pastaggio

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also stay refreshed all day by dropping by the four Phillip’s Beer Gardens locations. Other must-visit spots include the Olé Garden with award-winning craft cocktails made from natural ingredients, the t Garden serving up a hint of sweetness, and the new Tacofino Garden with fresh margaritas and tasty tacos on the menu.

And once you’re fueled for the fun, stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings, Yukon Blonde, singer, songwriter, and producer Louise Burns, and alt-pop band Daysormay.

You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive and Third.Space, which will showcase local rock outfit Pink Mountaintop, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Skye Wallace, TikTok sensation, Noble Son, Juno Award-winner Desireé Dawson, and more.

From family-friendly activities and games to live entertainment and shopping, there are lots to see and do at Khatsahlano Street Party. So save the date and get ready for fun!

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

With files from Daryn Wright