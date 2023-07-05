There’s a new summer event heading to Vancouver’s False Creek area this month, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a good one.

The inaugural False Creek Crab Fest, hosted by the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association and Mitch’s Catch, will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 15.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a crab boil, featuring Dungeness crab alongside locally baked bread and flavoured butters prepared by chefs Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana and Pepino’s Spaghetti House), Robert Clark, and Dez Lo.

There will also be a selection of beer from Granville Island Brewery and natural wine from local winery Fabrique-Ste-George.

The sweet summer event will bring together seafood lovers in a stunning seaside setting, along with live music, games, and more.

Funds raised during this event will support the important work done by the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association, which is dedicated to ensuring the sustainability of crab fishery in BC.

Tickets are $55 per person and include one crab boil plate (with two clusters, a bun, butter, and your choice of two salads) as well as one drink ticket. Tickets are available both online and at the door, but entry is limited so don’t wait!

False Creek Crab Fest

When: Saturday, July 15 from 12 to 4 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority – Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 per person