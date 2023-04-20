9 new and must-try foods at the Richmond Night Market

The countdown to the Richmond Night Market’s 2023 season is officially on.

In just a little over a week, the largest night market in North America will open the gates to hungry and thirsty patrons.

The dates are set and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

But here’s the question, what new and classic food items do you need to prioritize trying? We’ve done the work for you.

Here are nine new and must-try foods at the Richmond Night Market this year.

New Foods

Karaage King: Chicken Karaage (S2)

Pick from flavours like Teri-Tartar Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili, Mentai-Mayo, Hell’s Fire, and Honey Yuzu Mustard.

Pan-fried Shrimp Paste (F80)

Enjoy this pan-fried, cubed Shrimp Paste topped with your choice of sweet-and-spicy sauce or mayo.

Lulu Burger: Classic American smash burgers with a twist

Various burgers will be up for order including the Bacon Jam Boursin, made from a beef patty, bacon jam, Boursin cheese, fresh tomato, and mayo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulu Burger (@luluburger.yvr)

Deep Fried Ice Cream (F2)

Choose from flavours like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, and bubble-gum-flavoured ice cream with various toppings.

Must-Try Foods

Rotato (F22)

This spiralling potato on a skewer is a market favourite. It offers a selection of many flavours.

Mango Yummy Shaved Ice (F39)

This spot’s shaved ice is topped with fresh mango and many other fruity toppings.

Baby Bottle Milk Tea (F67)

You can enjoy many different flavours of milk tea out of baby bottles.

Flying Cup Noodles (F31)

A returning favourite, Flying Cup Noodles is actually introducing a new flavour this year: Soft-shell crab in a cup of noodles with an egg.

Chef James XinJiang’s Lamb Buns (F7)

Enjoy tender pieces of traditional fried lamb in this handheld.

Richmond Night Market 2023

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

All photos courtesy of Richmond Night Market