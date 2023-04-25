Vancouver's mouth-watering Vegan Night Market returns all summer long

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun.

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel.

A total of seven markets will be held throughout June, July, and August, five of which will be held at the East Vancouver venue and two others at locations to be announced.

The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands.

From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs.

Attendance for the popular events ranges from 1,000 to 2,500, so make sure to arrive early to get in line at the variety of food trucks on-site. And vendor applications are also still being accepted for the upcoming season.

Admission to the market is by donation, so bring a minimum of $4 with you or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. All donations will go directly to support a non-profit organization.

When: June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

With files from Sarah Anderson