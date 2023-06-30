FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood Events

Vinnie's Wine + Snack Bar pop-up to launch at Blue Hat Bakery Cafe

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jun 30 2023, 6:39 pm
Vinnie's Wine + Snack Bar pop-up to launch at Blue Hat Bakery Cafe
Courtesy Vinnie's

A sweet new dining and drinking experience is set to take place on Vancouver’s popular Granville Island this summer, but only for a limited time.

Vinnie’s Wine + Snack Bar will be setting up at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts’ (known as PICA) own bakery-cafe Blue Hat this summer, offering curated wines and small plates for some savoir-faire summer fun.

Located at 1505 West 2nd Avenue, with its entrance on Anderson Street, the Blue Hat Bakery-Cafe will welcome Vinnie’s from Thursdays through Saturdays between 3 pm and 8 pm, with special happy hour features on both Thursdays and Fridays until 5 pm.

Award-winning wine director Anna Collard will be curating a rotating list of new- and old-world wines to pair with a food menu created by Top Chef Canada finalist “Dez” Lo and Heedong Choi (formerly of Ubuntu Canteen).

vinnie's wine and snack bar

Courtesy Vinnie’s

vinnie's wine and snack bar

Courtesy Vinnie’s

Think marinated mixed olives, burrata, and beef tartare alongside sips such as a Pinot Noir Pet Nat from Summerland’s Lightning Rock and Gamay from Sarnin-Berrux “Bojo Sutra.”

Wines will be available by both the glass and the bottle, and tables at Vinnie’s are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This charming pop-up is around for the summer only, so don’t wait too long to check it out.

Vinnie’s Wine + Snack Bar at PICA’s Blue Hat Bakery-Cafe

When: Thursdays through Saturdays from 3 pm to 8 pm
Where: 1505 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.