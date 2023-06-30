A sweet new dining and drinking experience is set to take place on Vancouver’s popular Granville Island this summer, but only for a limited time.

Vinnie’s Wine + Snack Bar will be setting up at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts’ (known as PICA) own bakery-cafe Blue Hat this summer, offering curated wines and small plates for some savoir-faire summer fun.

Located at 1505 West 2nd Avenue, with its entrance on Anderson Street, the Blue Hat Bakery-Cafe will welcome Vinnie’s from Thursdays through Saturdays between 3 pm and 8 pm, with special happy hour features on both Thursdays and Fridays until 5 pm.

Award-winning wine director Anna Collard will be curating a rotating list of new- and old-world wines to pair with a food menu created by Top Chef Canada finalist “Dez” Lo and Heedong Choi (formerly of Ubuntu Canteen).

Think marinated mixed olives, burrata, and beef tartare alongside sips such as a Pinot Noir Pet Nat from Summerland’s Lightning Rock and Gamay from Sarnin-Berrux “Bojo Sutra.”

Wines will be available by both the glass and the bottle, and tables at Vinnie’s are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This charming pop-up is around for the summer only, so don’t wait too long to check it out.

Vinnie’s Wine + Snack Bar at PICA’s Blue Hat Bakery-Cafe

When: Thursdays through Saturdays from 3 pm to 8 pm

Where: 1505 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver