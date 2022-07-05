40+ best places to grab a drink near the Calgary Stampede grounds (MAP)

Need to know where the best places to drink near the Calgary Stampede grounds are?

The Calgary Stampede is here, which means meeting up with friends before heading to the grounds.

Whether you’re looking for a place to go before or after the Stampede, be it for a meal or just a few drinks on a patio, it’s essential to know what’s walkable and what you may need a ride to.

Here are more than 40 places to drink near the Calgary Stampede grounds, within 15 minutes or less of walking time, mapped out for your convenience.

Just in time for summer and the Calgary Stampede, Ricardo’s Hideaway has opened back up, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba and the Caribbean to create an exotic paradise with just a touch of the South Pacific.

The Havana-style oasis offers seating for 60 and features a sunlit patio, perfect for soaking up the rays with a daiquiri in hand.

Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Calgary’s hotspot for BBQ and beers features live music each Thursday through Saturday and happy hour specials from 3 to 6 pm every day except Saturday. This Mission brewery is ideal for filling up North Carolina-style eats and whisky before hitting the Stampede grounds.

Address: 2437 4th Street SW, Calgary

One of our favourite patios closest to the Stampede grounds, Model Milk, has a two-tiered patio of large tables ideal for groups.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Calgary’s super-pub brings three storeys of Stampede specials to the city. With their Stephen Avenue patio and tons of indoor seating, you will want to dive into any food and drink before hitting the coral.

Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

With all of its visually stunning cocktails, Cleaver also has an open restaurant concept that leads to an equally visually stunning patio that is perfect for people watching.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary

Local boasts a reliable and high-quality pub menu and one of the best pre- or post-Stampede spots on the iconic Stephen Avenue.

Address: 310 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Whiskey Rose is launching 17th Avenue’s first Stampede tent, but for the rest of the summer, you can enjoy the good times and country vibes on the side patio here.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Home to arcade and bar games along with global street food, Greta is a way to have tremendous fun before the Calgary Stampede experience. Think of it as a way to practice your game skills before entering the midway. Take home that big prize!

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

If you’ve taken a stroll down 17th Avenue, you know this is one of the strip’s best patios. This pub has two massive floors with wide patio spaces to soak up the sun.

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Just a 10-minute walk from Stampede Park, Chemical Steve’s features local craft beer and yummy snacks for $6.

Address: 718 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The swinging seats at the bar are enjoyable, but it’s the sunny patio we come here for. Plus, it’s year-round so you can enjoy it in all types of weather.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Proof was the highest-ranked Calgary bar on the list of Canada’s Top 50 Bars at #12, praised for its menu that was “full of clever surprises and complex flavour combinations.” It’s also one of the closest spots to the Stampede Grounds.

Address: 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

“We will have the largest patio on 17th Ave with over 60 seats,” said Falvo, the owner. “It’s going to be a first of its kind for sure.”

That’s enough for us, plus the gelato, pizza, and more are incredible.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Milk Tiger recently opened back up after being temporarily closed, and we are so happy it’s an option again. This is the number one bar to go to when looking for a fun but intimate space with killer cocktails.

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

This bar might be the most iconic spot on the strip and has one of the best patios on 17th Avenue.

Address: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

First came Anju on Calgary’s 4th Street and 17th Avenue, and now we have Roys Korean Kitchen, a fun spot with many of the same delicious food items, like the ramen carbonara and the famous chicken wings.

Address: 2024 4th Street SW, Calgary

Home of the shaft and home to a great patio.

This ample space has covered tables, booths, fireplaces and more in a courtyard-style area you can’t miss.

Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sociable and shareable appetizers here bring home the sense of East Coast community, but so do the dishes themselves. Fish tacos, mussels buckets, and the signature and traditional fried pepperoni are just a few ways Blowers & Grafton brings a taste of Halifax to Calgary.

Address: 2120 4th Street SW, Calgary

It is patio season, but it’s also iced coffee season. This cafe has excellent coffee and is a perfect pick-me-up spot if you’re in the area. It might not be the drink you think of for Stampede, but it’s the one you might need the most.

Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Mercato has some of the best Italian and pasta dishes in Calgary, and there’s a pretty incredible wine and cocktail list, too. There are not much better places to grab a drink over a meal before heading off to do something fun than here at Mercato.

Address: 2224 4th Street SW, Calgary

Blanco Catina has everything: Mexican food, a lively atmosphere, and even a tequila bar. The website says visiting this colourful patio is “as much fun as your trip to Mexico.”

Address: 740 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This sit-down wine bar is a little quieter and fancier than many others on the list, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less of a good time. Maybe a little fancy before a little yee-haw is just what you need.

Address: 2310 4th Street SW, Calgary

Buon Giorno provides an authentic Italian experience on their cozy patio, from the cuisine to the décor to the hospitality.

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

It does seem like Calgary’s 4th Street has every type of restaurant and bar, and adding an Irish pub appears to complete the list. Grab some pub food, order a perfectly poured Guinness, and head out to the Stampede Grounds for more fun.

Address: 506 24th Avenue SW, Calgary

Calcutta Cricket Club offers popular Indian dishes and cocktails in a lively atmosphere. Their patio will catch your eye with its bright colours and unique decor. Plus, you can even see the Saddledome from the front door.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Leopold’s Tavern is one of Calgary’s most popular pubs for sports, food, and craft beer, and it’s one of the best places to drink near the Calgary Stampede grounds.

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary – Beltline

Ceili’s patio is spacious and a lively place to grab a drink with friends. They offer comfort food like burgers, tacos and pizza to accompany a cold beer.

Address: 933-A 17th Ave SW, Calgary

The bar program at this new spot focuses on everything from wine to crushable cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz and Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita to carefully selected local craft beers.

What’s equally as exciting is that one of Vancouver’s most popular breweries, 33 Acres, is opening right beside Central.

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lanai, above Chakalaka, is a tapas restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by international dishes. Join them on the gorgeous rooftop and extended street patio, where you can enjoy the sunshine.

Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Probably the best (and trendiest) spot to get Mexican food in YYC, it also has some fantastic margs, beer, and other Mexican-inspired cocktails.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

If you’re in the mood for BBQ, head to the Comery Block Barbecue patio. They are a Tennessee-inspired BBQ and bourbon joint. Their meats are smoked between 10 and 14 hours each morning and offer around 150 whiskeys.

Address: 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Bottlescrew Bills is one of the most popular sports bars in the city, and it recently relaunched with an entirely new concept. Now brewing its own beer, you can try some of the recipes, such as the pub ale, hazy IPA, or nitro stout, to name a few.

Address: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Want to grab a beer with some friends? National on 17th is in a great location and has a huge patio.

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot on 1st Street was just named Canada’s third best new restaurant for 2022, so that should be reason enough.

There is also beer, wine, and cocktails, and all go wonderfully with the now infamous massive raviolo, made with a scoop of ricotta, parmesan, cream filling, and a cracked egg placed inside a pasta sheet.

This cafe has a patio that’s both spacious and stylish. They offer freshly ground coffee and tons of delicious pastries. Grab one (or four) of these and get ready for the Stampede Grounds.

Address: 632 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Nothing is better than an oven-based pizza, wine and patio season. Head to Una Pizza + Wine for a great time and mouthwatering pizza.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lulu’s is a chef-driven bar in the heart of 17th Avenue. Their patio is tiki-themed and Instagrammable.

Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

College Bar is a fun establishment for watching sports, people watching and drinking before heading to the Stampede grounds. It’s easy to do with one of the best and most extensive outdoor patios in Mission.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Tacos and margaritas are the names of the game at this spot on 4th. Of course, there are plenty of other things to try, but the fantastic tacos and over 10 margarita flavours make this one of the most fun places to grab a drink.

Address: 2116 4th Street SW #2, Calgary

This low-key Italian spot is the best way to unwind from the craziness of Stampede while remaining just a few steps away.

This authentic Italian restaurant is one of the best spots for pasta in YYC, so don’t forget to make your reservations. This place will be extremely popular.

Address: 401 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

A1 Cafe just got an updated menu and room, so it’s worth checking out. Just a couple of blocks from the grounds, the backdoor patio here is an escape from the city entirely.

Whether you hate the Stampede or love it and just need a break, this is a fantastic place to visit.

Address: 1213 1 Street SW, Calgary

One of the most popular restaurants in Calgary, this (mostly) vegetarian spot has a trendy street-side patio with an energetic vibe. Order a few shareable dishes before heading out on the town.

This is one of the best patios near the Stampede grounds.

Address: 1209 1st Street SW, Calgary

With one of the best pub food menus in Calgary AND one of the most fun places to go at night, this sports bar/nightclub hybrid is the perfect place to go before or after hitting the Calgary Stampede with one of the best patios near the grounds.

Address: 1331-17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The restaurant and bar reopened on June 17 with a new menu and brand new look, and it feels so great to have it back in time for the Stampede.

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

