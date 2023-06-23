7 international food chains landing in Calgary soon

Wondering if there are any international food chains coming to Calgary?

You’ve come to the right place.

Maybe you’ve heard rumours of a global chain coming here soon. Or maybe you have been waiting for your favourite food spot to finally come to YYC and want to know if anything is on the horizon. Either way, there are some much-loved spots coming here for the very first time.

Here are seven international food chains coming to Calgary in the near-ish future.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced some big expansion plans for the Canadian market last year, and it looks like Calgary is on the list!

The American chain of fast-casual restaurants was planning new locations in BC and Ontario in 2022, and now YYC is getting one, which also makes it a first for Alberta.

This new outpost will be located in the Sunridge area, opening sometime this fall.

Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, has come to the Calgary area.

The popular chain recently opened its first Canadian location in Edmonton, and now Airdrie, Alberta, is next up.

The grand opening will be on June 23 at 8 am at 705 Main Street S Unit 1600 in Airdrie.

These two spots are now open, but they JUST opened.

Located on 11th and 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, just off of 2nd Street SW, the District at Beltline is a hub for food and fun, ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community.

The grand opening of the first location was also this month (June 1) at the Brookfield Place Courtyard Kiosk. Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

PappaRoti, a massive coffee chain that started in Malaysia, has finally come to Calgary.

This spot opened on Thursday, June 1 at 333 11th Avenue SW. This chain is known for its freshly baked South East Asian roti buns, aka “the father of all buns” made from a family recipe.

There are 10+ different buns to choose from as well, from the original to wild flavours like Berry Mascarpone Dream and Maple Eh! Ice cream buns and pastries are other sweets to look forward to as well. The coffee buns are the signature item here.

Chaiiwala, a very popular UK-based cafe, is coming to Calgary.

Not one but three outposts will be opening in Calgary soon, in Cityscape, at the University of Calgary food hall, and in the community of Carrington.

Krispy Kreme recently announced a massive Canadian expansion and that includes all major cities and that definitely includes Calgary. We can’t wait for the return of this sweet place.

We don’t know much about this location yet, but we do know they are starting to hire and that an even larger Canadian expansion has been in the works. Stay tuned!