One of the most popular breweries in Vancouver, 33 Acres Brewing Company, is opening in Calgary this week.

33C (C for Calgary) will bring an entirely new boutique brewing concept to YYC, right in the heart of the Beltline community and next to the newly opened Central Taps.

If you’ve ever been to Vancouver, you know just how devoted and passionate the fans of the taproom and beer are there. If you haven’t had the chance to see the West Coast spot, you’re in for an amazing experience.

This new West Coast craft brewery is officially set to open on Thursday, May 12, from 11 am to late.

Known for its bold black and white designed product, this brewery features a decor of simple aesthetics, as if you’re just steps away from the forests and beaches of the Pacific.

This new spot is stunning, both inside and out.

There is seating for 60 people inside the taproom and room for 40 people on the stunning patio space with a fireplace.

Inside 33 Acres Brewing Calgary, there is the main level with bar service, open windows, tables, tons of plants, and a merchandise section selling high-quality shirts, hats, tote bags, and other products.

There’s also an upstairs with even more tables, a gorgeous skylight, a view of the downstairs room that makes for fun energy in the new space, and an indoor fireplace.

The large patio space has block wood seating and a massive wood-burning enclosed fireplace. It’s also dog friendly!

At the Vancouver outpost, growler fills, 24 oz pints, tasting flights, snacks, and a fantastic brunch all keep this minimal space decorated, with plants and surfboards filled with customers.

The coolest part about the food menu here, like the Vancouver one, is the finger food and the large plates.

Sandwiches, Japanese poutines, cheese boards, chips and dip, and so much more are offered here.

We tried the pretzel board with beer mustard, pickles, fermented peppers, chimney sticks, and a fresh pretzel.

With the all-new Central Taps bar so close, 33 Acres has partnered for an exceptional way to have the best of both worlds.

On the tables here, if you just scan one of the QR codes on the table, you can order food from Central and have it delivered right to your table.

The expertly crafted beer brewed with inventive techniques makes 33 Acres such a special place for so many people.

Several taps don’t go anywhere, like the 33 Acres of Life, a California Common, or the 33 Acres of Ocean, a West Coast-style amber ale. The Fluffy Cloud IPA is incredibly popular, even showing up on many taps across Alberta. The team here also likes to experiment with craft creations, offering plenty of unique features throughout the year.

33 Acres Brewing Company has a cult-like following in Vancouver, and it’s incredibly exciting that Calgary is getting this new concept to call their own.

33 Acres Brewing Company

Address: 215 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram