Central, an exciting new concept shrouded in mystery, is opening in the heart of Calgary’s Beltline community this spring.

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, this will be another welcome addition to the District at Beltline.

The District at Beltline recently opened its food hall — a chef-driven experience with food vendors from six of Calgary’s renowned chefs, and Central will be no different.

Chef Mike Pigot, one of Calgary’s most notable chefs behind spots like Pigot Burgers and Pat and Betty, will be curating the food menu here.

The bar program seems to be focused on it all, from wine, to crushable cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz and Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita, to carefully selected local craft beers.

The space is even opening right next to the exciting new 33 Acres Brewery opening up, which is one of the most popular places to enjoy a beer in Vancouver.

There has only been a short sneak peek at the large space, but it looks to be an impressive room with a high ceiling and tons of space.

Things are moving quickly for the Central and District at Beltline teams, with hiring fairs already starting this weekend for all positions.

The menu, pics of the room, and an official opening date have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for all exciting updates about this new bar and food spot.

Central

Address: 211 – 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram