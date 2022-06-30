8 best country bars for dancing during the Calgary Stampede

The best country bars for dancing in Canada are likely right here in YYC.

The Calgary Stampede is right around the corner, so knowing which bars, tents, and saloons to check out is an important thing to understand.

There are plenty of places to dance the night away in YYC, but maybe you’ve got your boots on and are looking to two-step, do-si-do, and line dance.

We’ve got you covered for exactly where to go for this year’s highly anticipated 10-day event.

These are the eight best country bars for dancing this Calgary Stampede.

Ranchman’s is an iconic country nightclub with a honky-tonk feel.

It’s also a major hot spot during the Stampede, so dust off those boots and get ready to shake the rust off your two-step.

Address: 9615 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

This is a Calgary saloon with a little bit of Nashville in it and the live music stage and upstairs dance floor embrace the two-step attitude of both cities.

This year, Whiskey Rose Saloon is launching the first-ever 17th Avenue Calgary Stampede tent, so this might qualify as two of the best country bars for dancing in YYC.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is Calgary, after all, so we have a few lively country-western bars, and Cowboys is one of the best. Whether it’s the dance hall or the tent during the Stampede, if you’re looking for a good time, look no further.

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Even though this Macleod Trail mega-club went away for a bit, it’s made quite the return. Promising to give you “the best night of your life,” this place has an epic reputation for providing guests a genuinely all-out party time.

Although not technically a country bar, like many clubs and bars, this one certainly feels like it in mid-July.

Address: 4630 Macleod Trail, Calgary

The National Saloon is an all-new tent just announced for this year’s Calgary Stampede.

From the team at Concorde Entertainment Group, this exciting tent will be ideally located behind the 10th Avenue National location. Every National bar is known for live entertainment, fantastic food, and good times, and Calgarians can expect the same thing at the National Saloon.

Including the beer garden and tent, the capacity will be over 2,000 people!

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Wildhorse Saloon is one of the most popular tents to drink, party, dance, and see live shows during the Calgary Stampede in the heart of downtown.

Wildhorse has daily concerts, western barbecue, Double Zero Pizza, an outdoor midway, and over 20 bars.

For us, the non-stop dance floor makes it one of the best country bars for dancing.

Nashville North is the perfect spot to dance the night away, made even better because it’s free to see all of these incredible artists play, included with your admission to Stampede Park. And with this lineup, you will not want to miss a single show.

The Calgary Stampede’s live music tent is back this year, and organizers just dropped the complete lineup of performers for the 2022 event.

Launching by popular event space and bar the Prairie Emporium, this tent will debut

on Thursday, July 7. This experience will offer a ton of fun and exciting entertainment for all 11 days of the Calgary Stampede.

Plenty of local acts have been announced, all of which will be great to dance and party to.

Address: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

