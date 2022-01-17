The authentic Italian cafe experience of Amato Gelato Dessert Bar is coming soon to 17th Avenue.

Opening on February 1, this new spot will serve 48 flavours of gelato, a full espresso menu, imported pastries, Roman-style pizza, and more.

Right on the corner of 17th Avenue and 5th Street, this will be Amato Gelato’s second Calgary location. The other spot, already a staple of the city since 2003, is in Kensington at 7-2104 Kensington Road NW.

Speaking with Dished, the owner of Amato Gelato Dino Falvo spoke about what to expect from this new location, and how it might compare to the original spot that so many Calgarians already know and love.

“This space is going to be more upscale, like a typical Italian bar you’ll find in Roma or Milano,” said Falvo.

“I like to call it Calgary’s first Italian dessert cafe and bar,” he added.

The Kensington location opened almost 20 years ago, and Falvo is excited for this new outpost.

“I wanted to elevate and showcase our culture like no-one has done before in the city.”

Walking by and visiting Amato Gelato will immediately transport you to the streets of Naples. Not only will they be serving espresso, pastries, and cakes that have all been imported from Italy, but pizza will also be on display just like you would see over there.

Panino, focaccia, salads, and Italian-style dishes like zucchini-stuffed flowers will all be available here, made fresh to order.

Also, just like in Italy, guests of Amato Gelato can expect a well-crafted cocktail menu and an “Aperitivo Hour” that will run from early afternoon to 6 pm daily.

“Guests will get complimentary antipasto with their cocktails or drinks,” said Falvo.

The smells and ambience of Amato Gelato will make it impossible to miss, but so will its outside space in the summer.

“We will have the largest patio on 17th Ave with over 60 seats,” said Falvo. “It’s going to be a first of its kind for sure.”

Amato Gelato

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

