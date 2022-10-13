Earlier this year, Pigeonhole restaurant announced it was bringing its brunch menu back.

Already one of the best places to eat in Calgary, it’s now become one of the best spots in YYC for brunch.

Many restaurants have recently decided to dive into the brunch space, like the popular Central Taps bar and the newly opened and super trendy Fortuna’s Row.

Pigeonhole is one of the most popular places for dinner in Calgary, from the same restaurant group behind Major Tom, Lulu Bar, Lonely Mouth, and many more. Thankfully, it’s now more than a place to only enjoy in the evening.

This brunch menu includes sweet and savoury options like a croquette madam with brioche, pickles, mortadella, cheddar cream, and fried eggs, and souffléd pancakes with either brown sugar cream and orange syrup or duck confit and honeysuckle jus.

There is a savoury French toast here that really takes the classic dish up a notch from the regular butter and syrup. It’s made with thyme custard, maple syrup, brie, and hazelnuts, for a perfectly balanced breakfast meal.

If you’re a classic breakfast kind of diner, go for the full which comes with two fried eggs, maple glazed pork belly, thyme hashbrowns, bib salad, and a side of sourdough toast.

If you’ve never been before, Pigeonhole is a restaurant that feels fun and perfect for whatever occasion you’re hoping for. Getting dressed up and spending hundreds on caviar feels just as right as coming in casually and ordering a burger or a couple of hot dogs.

Weekend brunch should be fancy and feel casual, and Pigeonhole is the ideal spot for that vibe.

Pigeonhole

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram