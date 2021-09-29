Porch YYC, a new restaurant on 17th Ave in Calgary, is now open with a year-round patio, swinging seats, and more.

The 730 17th Avenue SW address has been home to some iconic Calgary venues over the years (Melrose Cafe & Bar’s massive patio and the upscale French restaurant Royale have both lived at this spot). Now, something new has come to the space, by way of “modern nostalgia” restaurant, Porch.

After months of design and renovation, Porch announced in an Instagram story on Wednesday that they are finally open. The restaurant will be open from 11 am to 11 pm Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 am to 1 am Thursday to Saturday, so swing on by and check them out.

According to a media release, Porch plans to extend the 17th Ave patio season both literally and experientially, with a bright and airy space that pays tribute to porches found in Miami. The venue will offer an “oasis escape from the hecticness of the everyday.”

The space was designed by Calgary-based Fort Architecture, and boasts an expansive year-round patio that intentionally blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor dining, complete with swing seating along the bar and patio area.

“This inviting and energetic space is a brand new concept for Calgary,” reads the release, “offering the perfect space for enjoying sunny days and lively nights.”

The menu offers “re-imagined comfort cuisine” alongside a curated selection of wines and an inventive cocktail program, and chef Dylan Sexton has built an enticing food menu of elevated classics.

Sexton is focusing on supporting local suppliers and healthy growing practices as he introduces this new menu to Calgary.

And, in a tribute to beloved venues of the past, Porch has utilized a large tree, formerly of Wurst, as a centrepiece within their interior, along with relighting the exterior flames that once stood outside Melrose Bar.

Restaurant-goers can also look forward to enjoying community-focused programming at Porch, featuring local musicians and performance artists year-round.

The new eatery is sandwiched between Clive Burger and Trolley 5, and if it’s anything as good as its neighbours, Porch is sure to become a popular spot in Calgary.

The venue sounds like it’ll be the perfect place to waste the day away on 17th Ave, sipping on a drink, people watching, and enjoying patio vibes year-round, and we’re so excited that the soon-to-be hotspot’s doors are finally open!

