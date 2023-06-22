Rodeo’s Mini Donuts is launching with the perfect name just in time for the Calgary Stampede.

This pop-up concept will start taking orders tomorrow (June 23), making made-to-order mini donuts for pickup, events, and more.

This boutique mini donut company combines two iconic stampede staples — pancakes and mini donuts — into one concept, making for the “OG Stampede Breakfast Experience.”

All of the specialty flavours and glazes on the donuts will be inspired by classic midway flavours but with a “sleek and elevated approach.” To begin with, there will be three different options available in different sizes. Maple Glaze and Himalayan Cinnamon Sugar are two of the tasty options we can’t wait to try.

Everyone loves the free pancake breakfasts throughout the Stampede, and this seems like a fun twist on the experience.

Make your orders soon because this will likely be one very popular spot as everyone loves donuts. Or, just make your way down to the Midway and try some of the wild new foods.