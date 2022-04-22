Anejo, a super popular Mexican restaurant in Calgary and Toronto, recently announced it would be adding a new location in Banff this summer.

This is massive news for residents and visitors of Banff who love margaritas, tacos, and a wide range of other Mexican favourites in a fun atmosphere.

Banff is becoming even more of a dining hot spot in recent months, with Calgary’s favourite pizza spot Una having just opened and a hip new market-style Italian eatery.

The new Anejo location in Banff is slated to open on August 1 at 111 Banff Avenue.

Anejo is known for having some of the best margaritas in Calgary and the best tacos, all enjoyed in a room decorated with sugar skulls, flags, pottery, and more, making it feel like you’re in a hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint.

The inspired menu here is made up of authentic dishes cooked with contemporary flavours.

There are many snacks and shareable items at Anejo, like ceviche, frijoles, and fundido, and larger plates for the table with fun ingredients, like grilled cactus and Oaxaca cheese.

There are plenty of affordable tacos to mow down, like pulled pork, braised mushrooms, or crispy fried tilapia, and there are premium ones as well.

A few of these delicious “tacos prima” options include carnitas, al pastor, or the tacos de cameron, made with Baja style breaded prawns, cabbage, avocado crema, serrano, and pico de gaillo.

As for the margaritas, the flavours here can’t be beaten.

Order up a classic margarita, or try another flavour, like ginger, strawberry rhubarb, cucumber cilantro, or chili coconut, to name just a few.

There are 200+ tequilas to choose from behind the bar if you’d rather go for something straight up.

Stay tuned for updates on this incredible new addition to the Banff dining scene this summer.

Anejo Banff

Address: 111 Banff Avenue, Banff

Instagram