4 Calgary spots make Canada's 50 Best Bars 2022 list

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its 2022 picks and now, the 50 Best Bars list has been released, too.

No Calgary bars cracked the top 10 this year, but four bars made the list that you have to check out in 2022.

Proof was the highest-ranked Calgary bar on the list at #12. This is a seven-place drop from the previous awards, where the excellent cocktail bar on 1st Street was ranked at #5.

The judges praised Proof for its menu, “full of clever surprises and complex flavour combinations.”

Next on the list was the intimate speakeasy Betty Lou’s Library in the #30 spot, Paper Lantern at #34, and 17th Avenue’s iconic Ship & Anchor made #38. These three bars have never been on the list before!

In 2020 (there were no awards in 2021), only three Calgary bars made the top 50, with Hawthorn and the Untitled Champagne Lounge not making the 2022 list.

The food and drink scene in Calgary continues to grow and flourish, with many fantastic bars, restaurants, and speakeasies to grab a cocktail. We can’t wait to see what makes the list next in 2023.

So which bars were named the best in the entire country?

Toronto’s Civil Liberties has taken the top spot, while Botanist, located inside Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim, landed the second slot.

As for the best restaurants list, 11 Calgary restaurants made the top 100, and one very notable spot took home the prize for the best new restaurant in Canada.

Be sure to check out the complete list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2022.