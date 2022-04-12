Blowers & Grafton, a Canadian East Coast-inspired street food and bar eatery, is set to open a new location in Calgary.

With already one very popular spot located at 2120 4th Street SW, this new outpost will be somewhere in Northwest Calgary.

An official opening date has yet to be announced but is listed as “coming soon” on the bar’s website.

Known for East Coast comforts, like amazing Halifax-style food, craft beers, and a solid happy hour, it’s amazing to see the franchise adding a new location in YYC.

Sociable and shareable appetizers here really bring home the sense of East Coast community, but so do the dishes themselves.

Fish tacos, mussels buckets, and the signature and traditional fried pepperoni are just a few of the ways Blowers & Grafton brings a taste of the Maritimes to the city.

Extensive options of chowders, salads, poutines, and pizzas offer guests a varied dining experience. Try the Pictou County Combination pizza made from a secret family recipe all the way from Nova Scotia.

Halifax donair poutines, wild blueberry salads, and Atlantic seafood chowder feel straight from Canada’s East Coast.

There are also so many seafood options just like you’d find at an authentic Halifax pub just off the Wharf after the morning catch. Fish and chips are obviously on the menu, but have you ever tried scallops and chips or clams and chips?

Other essential street food items any person from Halifax would recommend that you can find on the menu here include po’ boys, cheesesteaks, donairs, and more.

The craft beer menu is long and perfectly curated for the East Coast experience, and so are the coastal cocktails and the long list of different Caesars, like the Seaweed Gin or the Hot Shrimp.

Stay tuned for all announcements regarding the opening of this exciting opening.

