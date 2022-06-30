Ricardo’s Hideaway, a popular rum bar in Calgary, is finally reopening today.

Located just off 17th Avenue on 5th Street, this cocktail bar and patio space have been missed on the Calgary scene.

Indoor dining has been closed for more than a year, and the entire place has been closed for over six months. It looks like that’s about to change.

Just in time for summer and the Calgary Stampede, Ricardo’s Hideaway is set to open again next weekend.

This trendy tiki bar is a part of the Concorde Entertainment Group, which has started some of Calgary’s best restaurants, such as Major Tom, Lonely Mouth, and Surfy Surfy.

An upgrade to the food and cocktail menu was completed, along with keeping popular favourites, making this highly anticipated reopening even more exciting for YYC.

Located at 1530 5th Street SW, Ricardo’s Hideaway combines the best parts of Cuba and the Caribbean with just a touch of the South Pacific to create an exotic paradise.

The Havana-style oasis offers seating for 60 and features a sunlit patio, perfect for soaking up the rays with a daiquiri in hand.

Those who worship cocktails will be well taken care of here. Ricardo’s offers an impressive rum-focused cocktail menu (with 100+ rums listed). Craft beers, wines, and a range of new and classic cocktails are also available.

In terms of food, Ricardo’s serves up a variety of Latin-inspired dishes, including plantain chips, ahi tuna ceviche, cheese empanadas, jerk-marinated crab legs, curry goat, smoked pork back ribs, and more.

Ricardo’s is the perfect place to check out and feel like you’re on vacation over the long Canada Day weekend.

Ricardo’s Hideaway

Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

