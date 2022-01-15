One of YYC’s best chefs is opening a new spot in Calgary. Chef Roy Oh, the person behind the beloved but now closed Anju, is opening a second Roy’s Korean Kitchen in The District at Beltline.

The modern Korean concept is the latest purveyor to join five other renowned chefs at The District at Beltline food hall, which offers a unique collective chef experience all under one roof.

The first Roy’s Korean Kitchen opened in July of 2021 at 2024 4th Street SW.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Oh (@royskitchenyyc)

The vibe of Roy’s Korean Kitchen is upscale Korean takeout food, and Chef Roy has been introducing this style of food to Calgary since Anju first opened in 2008.

The menu at this new location is very similar to the one on 4th Street, only slightly smaller and with a few interesting tweaks.

Snacks on the menu will include Brussels sprouts with double-smoked bacon and soy maple syrup, the famous Korean fried chicken sliders, and some of the best chicken wings in Calgary that come in three different flavours.

Kimchi fried rice served with chicken, pork, beef, or tofu is just one of five rice/noodle dishes, and the grilled short ribs is one of the most popular dishes from the meat and poultry section of the menu.

The District at Beltline food hall does not yet have an official opening date but should be ready sometime near the end of February.

Stay tuned for updates, but in the meantime, go and visit Roy’s Korean Kitchen’s 2024 4th Street SW location.

Roy’s Korean Kitchen – The District at Beltline

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

