Closed and closing soon: 15+ Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Gluten Fakery, a bakery dedicated to entirely gluten-free creations, has permanently closed its brick-and-mortar space.

Thios, a fast-casual Greek restaurant located at 1061 Denman Street, opened last April but seems to have already closed its doors for good.

Richmond’s Supper Suppermoment, a casual and comforting spot for Hong Kong-style eats, announced its closure earlier this month.

Earlier this month, we reported that Sciué’s Yaletown location had shuttered. Now, all of the brand’s Vancouver locations are marked as permanently closed, according to Google.

Another one of BierCraft’s last remaining locations announced earlier this month that its UBC location has now shuttered permanently.

“We will be closing the BierCraft UBC location as of May 1 to make way for a new concept in Wesbrook Village,” the post on BierCraft’s Instagram page explains.

The 1155 Pacific Boulevard business first opened back in 2021. It was brought to us by the folks behind local Italian restaurant Mangia Cucina & Bar (2211 Manitoba Street).

Some sad news for fans of Chimec Vancouver, as the fried chicken joint has suddenly called it quits.

The West End destination, located at 835 Denman Street in Vancouver, shared the news with patrons this month.

Sad news for one bubble tea brand, as Happy Lemon has closed two of its three locations in Metro Vancouver.

The West End’s Buckstop, a local favourite for BBQ and cocktails, announced that it would close for good after 10 long years.

Aperture Coffee Bar, which has operated at 243 West Broadway for the last 10 years, has closed its doors.

Main Street’s Old Bird which served recognizable Asian street food favourites, has now permanently closed.

The eatery opened in 2020, but after a little over three years of serving the community, it is saying goodbye.

Less than two months ago, Wild Thing Snack Bar announced it would be closing permanently.

The Powell Street vegan restaurant and bar shared it would be closing permanently in April, and its space would become a venue for future pop-ups and rentals. Now, with barely a moment to grieve, Wild Thing’s sister location on Main Street has also permanently closed.

Closing Soon

It was just at the end of April when Nada, the city’s first package-free grocery store, announced it would be closing the doors of its brick-and-mortar store.

The concept explained that it would be pivoting to an online order-only system, with delivery or pickup available from its Olympic Village warehouse.

Now, barely a month later, it seems this model isn’t enough to keep the business going, as Nada has announced it will be closing – this time, for good.

Buttermere’s owner and head pastry chef, Jamie Tung, has made “the difficult decision to temporarily close” in order to head home to Taiwan to spend time with family.

Folks can still order and pick up treats from Buttermere — like its popular aesthetic desserts, cakes, and pastries — until its last day of operation on June 10, 2023.

A much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley made a sad announcement earlier this week. The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub shared it will be closing its door later this year.

With files from Daryn Wright