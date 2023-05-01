FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Sciué Italian Bakery Caffè has closed its Yaletown location in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 1 2023, 8:38 pm
Sciué Italian Bakery Caffè has closed its Yaletown location in Vancouver
Daily Hive

Italian bakery cafe concept Sciué has shut its doors in Yaletown.

The longtime spot for coffee and bites posted a note on the door of its 126 Davie Street location explaining the shuttering.

Owners share that the closure was a result of “unprecedented disruptions and difficulties” brought forth by the pandemic and beyond.

Sciué

Daily Hive

According to its website, the local chain recently operated four locations in Vancouver. As for the Yaletown spot, it had been in business since 2008.

Dished has reached out to Sciué for clarity on the status of its other locations. Stay tuned.

Sciué

Daily Hive

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.