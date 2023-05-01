Italian bakery cafe concept Sciué has shut its doors in Yaletown.

The longtime spot for coffee and bites posted a note on the door of its 126 Davie Street location explaining the shuttering.

Owners share that the closure was a result of “unprecedented disruptions and difficulties” brought forth by the pandemic and beyond.

According to its website, the local chain recently operated four locations in Vancouver. As for the Yaletown spot, it had been in business since 2008.

Dished has reached out to Sciué for clarity on the status of its other locations. Stay tuned.