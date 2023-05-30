Donut fans have reason to rejoice, as the city’s most popular donut shop is heading to Metro Vancouver for the next six months.

Lee’s Donuts, the Granville Island-based shop that nearly always has a line, is launching a temporary pop-up at the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre.

Running from June 1 to November 30, 2023, this six-month-long pop-up will bring the brand’s iconic treats to Burnaby – a much closer and more convenient spot for Metro Vancouver-based fans who can’t make the trek to Granville Island.

The donuts will be made fresh daily every morning and will be available in two varieties of half-dozen boxes: the Honeydip Dream Team and the Jelly Jamboree.

The former will feature two honeydips, one powdered, one cinnamon, one matcha, and one strawberry sprinkle donut, while the Jelly box will contain two jelly donuts, one powdered, one cinnamon, one sugar cake, and one chocolate sprinkle.

In addition to its sweet offerings, the Lee’s pop-up will feature a “fun art display” and a variety of Lee’s Donuts merchandise available for purchase, Dished is told.

Lee’s Donuts also launched a mall pop-up in Langley’s Willowbrook Mall in November 2021, which became a permanent fixture.

Check out the Lee’s Donuts pop-up grand opening on Saturday, June 3, when the brand’s mascot will be on site.