Less than two months ago, Wild Thing Snack Bar announced it would be closing permanently.

The Powell Street vegan restaurant and bar shared it would be closing permanently in April, and its space would become a venue for future pop-ups and rentals.

Now, with barely a moment to grieve, Wild Thing’s sister location on Main Street has also permanently closed.

Wild Thing on Main opened in Mount Pleasant (in the former Wallflower space) back in October and offered a chill environment and a killer brunch, innovative dinner menus, cocktails, natural wine, and fun events like its seafood boils and trivia nights.

In a post that has since been deleted (as has Wild Thing’s entire Instagram account, for that matter), the eatery shared it would be closing its doors “temporarily” as new owners would be taking over the space.

Dished reached out for more details on the sudden (and devastating) closure, but was told that Wild Thing did not have any information about what the new owners had in mind when it comes to the space.

While we hoped the space would retain the name and some of the original menu, those hopes have been dashed as all “Wild Thing” related signage has been removed from the restaurant space.

Stay tuned for more information on what will be moving into the now-vacant space at 2420 Main Street.