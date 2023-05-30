It was just at the end of April when Nada, the city’s first package-free grocery store, announced it would be closing the doors of its brick-and-mortar store.

The 675 East Broadway business first opened back in 2018. Nada launched with tons of buzz after a crowdfunding campaign helped successfully bring the project to life.

The concept explained that it would be pivoting to an online order-only system, with delivery or pickup available from its Olympic Village warehouse.

“To better serve our customers, to keep pricing as accessible as possible, and to adapt to the current challenges facing the food industry, we are pivoting our focus to our circular delivery model,” the business explained at the time.

Now, barely a month later, it seems this model isn’t enough to keep the business going, as Nada has announced it will be closing – this time, for good.

In an email sent out to Nada customers, the business shared a farewell note explaining that “with pandemic closures, post-pandemic changes in shopping habits, and a difficult funding landscape, we have not been able to recover, and can no longer sustain the financial losses.”

“We are sad to announce that Wednesday, May 31, will be Nada’s last day of operations,” the note continues.

Nada’s website also has an updated section about this sudden closure, noting that “We want to emphasize that, after May 31, we won’t have a team available to assist you.” Its updated FAQ page explains that after May 31, Nada will no longer be accepting jar deposit returns and that anyone with store credit should use it before that day as well.

Nada customers can grab their final orders today for 50% off, or pay a visit to the warehouse until 6 pm tomorrow for a garage sale of the business’ last remaining goods and treats.

Despite the closure, Nada encourages its customers to continue to shop zero waste by supporting the local vendors the store carried and by buying directly from farmers, local makers, and small businesses.

With files from Hanna McLean