Sad news for one bubble tea brand, as Happy Lemon has closed two of its three locations in Metro Vancouver.

The Taiwan-based brand was founded in 2006, operating thousands of locations internationally, including in the USA, Australia, UK, South Korea, and Japan. Until recently it operated three locations in BC.

Happy Lemon tells Dished that it has now closed both its Richmond location (at #105 6011 No.3 Road) and its Burnaby location (3520 Kingsway). It did not give a reason for these closures.

The brand offers a range of refreshing drinks, including its milk tea drinks, fresh yogurt series, salted cheese series, fresh fruit teas, and, of course, its signature lemon-based drinks.

Happy Lemon also specializes in bubble waffles, with options like matcha, pearl, red bean, and salted egg yolk.

Its downtown Vancouver location remains open at 1188 Robson Street.