"Farewell": Vancouver's Chinese fusion eatery "Old Bird" closing

Main Street’s Old Bird which served recognizable Asian street food favourites, is permanently closing.

The eatery opened in 2020, but after a little over three years of serving the community, it is saying goodbye.

Old Bird’s menu was inspired by its owner Sophia Lin and Executive Chef Deseree Lo’s childhood nostalgia tied with a fusion of flavours from all over China.

Its curated menu includes fan favourites, like Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls, Chilled Tofu, and Salt & Pepper Wings, to name a few.

“It is never easy to say goodbye, but we are proud of what we have accomplished and the impact we have had on our community,” an email statement reads. “We hope that you will continue to support local businesses, especially our neighbours on Main Street. We hope that Old Bird on Main Street will always hold a special place in your hearts and that you will remember us fondly.

“It has been an honour to serve you. Until we meet again!”