Thios: New fast-casual Greek spot just opened in the West End
Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood just got a new spot for fast-casual Greek eats.
Thios is a new Greek restaurant located at 1061 Denman Street, in the heart of the West End.
The space was formerly home to the Pasture to Plate Grill.
- You might also like:
- A new bakery and pie shop is set to take over this Metro Vancouver cafe location
- Vancouver's gorgeous new seafood and chophouse opens today (VIDEO)
- Martha Stewart approves new Wordle-inspired game Phoodle for foodies
View this post on Instagram
Thios soft-opened a few weeks ago and, according to its Instagram, boasts “Greek food made the old traditional way!”
Diners can expect to find Greek wraps – made either Thios style, with fixings like tzatziki, tomato, and feta, or classic style with fries and feta dip – with your choice of pork, lamb, or chicken. The menu also lists dishes like souvlaki, calamari, and three types of salad.
With plenty of seating available inside, Thios is a good spot to stop for some Greek if you’re in the neighbourhood. Everything is very takeout friendly, too, making it a great option for a dinner down at the beach or a quick nosh pre-Honda Celebration of Light fireworks.
Thios
Address: 1061 Denman Street, Vancouver