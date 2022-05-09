FoodRestaurant Openings

Thios: New fast-casual Greek spot just opened in the West End

Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood just got a new spot for fast-casual Greek eats.

Thios is a new Greek restaurant located at 1061 Denman Street, in the heart of the West End.

The space was formerly home to the Pasture to Plate Grill.

Thios soft-opened a few weeks ago and, according to its Instagram, boasts “Greek food made the old traditional way!”

Diners can expect to find Greek wraps – made either Thios style, with fixings like tzatziki, tomato, and feta, or classic style with fries and feta dip – with your choice of pork, lamb, or chicken. The menu also lists dishes like souvlaki, calamari, and three types of salad.

With plenty of seating available inside, Thios is a good spot to stop for some Greek if you’re in the neighbourhood. Everything is very takeout friendly, too, making it a great option for a dinner down at the beach or a quick nosh pre-Honda Celebration of Light fireworks.

Thios

Address: 1061 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

