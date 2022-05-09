Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood just got a new spot for fast-casual Greek eats.

Thios is a new Greek restaurant located at 1061 Denman Street, in the heart of the West End.

The space was formerly home to the Pasture to Plate Grill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thios | Greek Restaurant (@thios_vancouver)

Thios soft-opened a few weeks ago and, according to its Instagram, boasts “Greek food made the old traditional way!”

Diners can expect to find Greek wraps – made either Thios style, with fixings like tzatziki, tomato, and feta, or classic style with fries and feta dip – with your choice of pork, lamb, or chicken. The menu also lists dishes like souvlaki, calamari, and three types of salad.

With plenty of seating available inside, Thios is a good spot to stop for some Greek if you’re in the neighbourhood. Everything is very takeout friendly, too, making it a great option for a dinner down at the beach or a quick nosh pre-Honda Celebration of Light fireworks.

Thios

Address: 1061 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram