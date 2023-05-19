It’s a sad week for closures in Vancouver, as another long-time spot has decided to pull the plug.

Aperture Coffee Bar, which has operated at 243 West Broadway for the last 10 years, has announced it will be closing at the end of this month.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, the cafe said: “It has been a pleasure to be a fixture of the community for the past ten years.”

“We’ve loved serving as a space where culture could thrive – for people to relax, friends to catch up, students to study, and for new connections to be made,” the note continued.

Aperture was particularly beloved for its unique atmosphere, which was extremely cozy thanks to wood-panelled walls, rows of bookshelves, and a plush couch.

While this Broadway spot will close in a little over a week, Aperture’s Main Street Coffee Bar location will remain open at 4124 Main Street.

Aperture’s last day of service will be Sunday, May 28.