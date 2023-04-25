Earlier this week, Dished shared the news that Main Street’s Dream Sushi has permanently closed after 12 years, but it turns out that this isn’t the only closure to hit the neighbourhood in recent weeks.

Gluten Fakery, a bakery dedicated to entirely gluten-free creations, has permanently closed its brick-and-mortar space.

Located at 4385 Main Street, Gluten Fakery was run and founded by Lynn Griffith, who explains on the bakery’s website that “Gluten Fakery was born out of the desire to create wheat and dairy free cakes for my daughter.”

With her background in French pastry, Griffith was able to create sweets comparable to traditional cakes and pastries, establishing a dedicated following as a result.

Both Gluten Fakery’s Instagram page and website mark the bakery as now permanently closed, and while no public announcement has been made, the most recent review on Google Maps (from about a month ago) suggests that the closure is a very recent one.

Gluten Fakery continues to sell its dry baking mixes at stores throughout Vancouver.

Dished has reached out to Gluten Fakery for more details on the closure but has yet to receive a response.