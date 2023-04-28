Another restaurant has joined the growing list of closures in Metro Vancouver.

Richmond’s Supper Suppermoment, a casual and comforting spot for Hong Kong-style eats, announced its closure earlier this month.

The restaurant shared the news on its Instagram account, noting that “Due to uncontrollable external factors, the store will be officially closed on April 22.”

“Thank you all our valued customers for your continued support to our store. I hope to see you again in a different way in the future,” the note continued.

Located at 120-12480 No. 1 Road in Steveston Village, Supper Suppermoment served dishes like puff pastry seafood chowder, evaporated milk and chocolate powder French toast, HK-style milk tea, noodles dishes, and more.