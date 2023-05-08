Specialty pasta boutique, La Bottega di Mangia, has permanently closed in Vancouver.

The 1155 Pacific Boulevard business first opened back in 2021. It was brought to us by the folks behind local Italian restaurant Mangia Cucina & Bar (2211 Manitoba Street).

The destination for Italian fine foods and fresh pasta didn’t provide much information regarding its decision, only an auto-response from its general email stating, “La Bottega di Mangia is now permanently closed.”



The business is also marked as permanently closed online.

This concept had been serving up certified authentic, high-quality Italian products alongside handmade pasta and sauces until recently.

Dished has reached out for more info on this shuttering.