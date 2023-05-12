Some sad news for fans of Chimec Vancouver, as the fried chicken joint has suddenly called it quits.

The West End destination, located at 835 Denman Street in Vancouver, shared the news with patrons late Thursday night.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say farewell to you. We were warmly welcomed in the Westend and pushed through 3 years here, but it seems our time has come to an end,” read a post from the business.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to each and everyone of our customers. It was an amazing privilege to serve this wonderful community and create beautiful friendships. Thank you all for your loyalty and support. We will truly miss you.”

Locally known for its hefty, top-notch chicken burgers, tenders, and sides, Chimec will surely be missed.