We have some not-so-sweet news for treat lovers in Vancouver. Buttermere Patisserie has announced it will wind down operations next month.

The commercial kitchen concept, which is known for using traditional confectionery techniques combined with Asian flavours, shared a statement with details on Tuesday morning.

Buttermere’s owner and head pastry chef, Jamie Tung, has made “the difficult decision to temporarily close” in order to head home to Taiwan to spend time with family.

Dished is told folks can still follow along with the Buttermere brand via Instagram after the wind-down, and Tung says down the line she intends to return to Vancouver “once in a while” for seasonal pop-ups and collaborations.

“It has been a wild ride since starting this business in 2015, and I am eternally grateful for the people I have met and worked with throughout these years,” shares Jamie.

“To my industry peers, suppliers, and staff, my deep gratitude to all of you for sharing your expertise and knowledge and for teaching me so much about owning a business and making desserts. To the wonderful media professionals and content curators I’ve had the pleasure sharing my work with, thank you for your enthusiasm and dedication towards the local food scene; you help small businesses like mine stay relevant. And last, but certainly not least, thank you to all our loyal customers – many who have now become friends – for your support and the privilege to take part in your celebrations. Now, it’s time for me to celebrate life’s milestones and accomplishments with my family back home.”

Folks can still order and pick up treats from Buttermere Patisserie — like its popular aesthetic desserts, cakes, and pastries — until its last day of operation on June 10, 2023.

Starting June 1 all items on the concept’s online shop will be 20% off and kitchenware and other accessories will be on sale online too.

Outstanding gift cards and offers will be honoured until closure.