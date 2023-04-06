Some sad news in the Vancouver restaurant world today, as Wild Thing Snack Bar announced it would be closing later this month.

The 1876 Powell Street spot only just opened its doors late last May, offering plant-based snack plates, natural wines, and cocktails.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 6, Wild Thing shared a heartfelt note about its reluctant closure.

“We’re very sad to announce that we have made the incredibly tough decision to close Snack Bar,” the post reads. “These next two weeks will be our last running dinner service full-time.”

Despite the closure, the Powell Street spot will remain “in the family,” the announcement explains, as it will serve as a pop-up location for special events going forward.

“Over the last year, we have had a great time on Powell Street. The community on Powell is one of the absolute best and we have been lucky to be there,” it continues.

Reservations, as well as walk-in space, will remain open for the last two weeks of service, and 10% off all sales will be going to members of Wild Thing’s staff.

Wild Thing on Main, the sister spot to the Snack Bar, will remain open.

Be sure to stop by this special spot to say goodbye and indulge in its fantastic food and drink options before it closes.

Wild Thing Snack Bar

Address: 876 Powell Street, Vancouver

Instagram