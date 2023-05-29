Back in 2021, Korean fried chicken brand Donky Chicken opened its very first Canadian location here in Vancouver.

Despite the restaurant’s huge popularity and the hype surrounding its opening, this Donky Chicken location has now officially closed.

Located at 363 E Broadway in Mount Pleasant, Donky Chicken appears to have closed around two months ago, and its Instagram account has since been deleted. It is also now marked as permanently closed on Google Maps.

Donky Chicken, which prides itself on its slow marination process and on its use of natural ingredients, was founded in Korea in 1986, where it continues to operate dozens of locations.