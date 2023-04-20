We’ve got news of another sad closure to share, Vancouver. Nada, the city’s first package-free grocery store, will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

The 675 East Broadway business first opened back in 2018. Nada launched with tons of buzz after a crowdfunding campaign helped successfully bring the project to life.

On Thursday afternoon, the business shared a statement with followers to notify them of the decision to close its physical space.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of our brick-and-mortar store as of April 30th,” the post read.

“We get to reflect on the five wonderful years we’ve had in this space – building community, getting to know our neighbours, and fostering a deep love and appreciation for our local food system. From repair workshops to panel discussions, film screenings, fundraisers, field trips, long table dinners, and team events, it’s been such a joy to host so many community gatherings and to develop deep connections that will continue for many years to come.”

Nada continued to explain that the decision to close was due to “substantial rent increase and rising costs,” something many businesses have cited as the reason for closing up shop recently.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Nada fans, though.

You’ll still be able to support Nada’s package-free mission by ordering delivery or local pick-up from the concept online.

“To better serve our customers, to keep pricing as accessible as possible, and to adapt to the current challenges facing the food industry, we are pivoting our focus to our circular delivery model. We continue to operate online, fulfilling orders out of our warehouse in Olympic Village & we’d love to see you there for grocery pick-up too!”

Folks can even use the code NADALOVE for 20% off one online order until May 15.

Be sure to pop into Nada’s space before April 30 if you can.