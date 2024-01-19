Vancouver restaurant closures: 14 spots to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

L&J is best known for its adorable mousse cakes in the shape of teddy bears and cream puffs in an assortment of flavours. It also serves other desserts like Caramel Pudding Castella Cakes and Caramel Black Sesame Pudding Cakes.

“Thank you from the depths of our hearts for being a part of our journey. Your love and support have given life to L&J Patisserie and made our dream possible,” the business said in an announcement.

Matchstick closed up its Chinatown spot last month. The brand is best known for its baked goods like croissants, pastries, naturally leavened bread alongside seasonal jams, and house-made condiments.

Fans looking to get their Matchstick fix will still be able to visit its other locations in Davie, Yaletown, Fraser, and Riley Park.

Studio Brewing closed its doors near the end of December 2023. The brewery cited delays, consumer preferences moving away from craft beer, and challenging economic times as reasons for the closure.

It was one of three breweries in Burnaby and operated for three years.

White Spot’s 19651 Fraser Highway location in Langley has closed after 44 years of operation.

An employee at White Spot Langley told Dished the shuttering was due to the new SkyTrain expansion.

This beloved local gem operated at 216 Abbott Street for 16 years. Sadly, that run officially came to an end when 2023 wrapped up.

Jules’ Chef-owner Emmanuel Joinville has now joined North Shore resident Ophelia Arida to help envision the menu at the upcoming West Vancouver brunch destination, Méreon.

On Google Maps, Rodney’s Gastown location is now listed as “Permanently Closed.” On its Instagram, it also only mentions its Yaletown location. However, Rodney’s website still lists the Gastown location.

An employee at the Yaletown location confirmed that Rodney’s closed its Gastown location at the end of December.

Bayong Kitchen, located in Langley at 15951 Fraser Highway, closed its doors after its final day on December 31, 2023.

The restaurant was best known for its hot and fresh Filipino eats like its siopao. It also served goods from local vendors like Kasama Chocolates, Eats23, Sugbachon, Dale’s, Goldilocks Canada, and more.

Paul’s Sub Shop dates all the way back to 1971 when it opened at its original location in Vancouver on the corner of 45th and Fraser.

Then, a little over 10 years ago, the sub shop made its way over to its current location on Imperial Street in Burnaby. After the original owner, Paul, passed, Mama Desa took over. She worked with Paul for years before his passing. The eatery closed at the end of December.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that Neptune Chinese Kitchen Alberni will be closing its doors,” said Neptune. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years.”

The restaurant closed at the end of December.

After 13 years of operation, beloved Vancouver burger joint The Cannibal Cafe has closed its doors.

Cannibal cited a multitude of factors for the closure, including owner Matt Thomson’s battle with liver disease and subsequent transplant, as well as rent increases and the pandemic.

Closing Soon

Heirloom took to Instagram to announce it will be permanently closing its doors “very soon.” An exact closing date has yet to be shared, but the restaurant said there were “maybe just a few weekends left.”

This comes just months after Heirloom received backlash after adding meat options to its previously entirely vegetarian menu.

White Spot Park Royal told Dished that it will be closing its doors. This comes just months after White Spot closed its Langley location due to the new SkyTrain expansion.

“We have cherished serving our guests over the decades, been part of the Park Royal community, and are honoured to be part of many memorable moments,” said the restaurant.

The restaurant’s last day is March 17, 2024, which is the end of its lease.

Just a day after opening her new location in Langley last month, Jenell Parsons, owner of The Pie Hole, received devastating news.

The bakery, known for its handmade classic and seasonal pies, would be forced to close its Kitsilano location. Her landlord was terminating the lease. Parsons said she has until the end of March to vacate the Kitsilano bakery and cafe.

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it’ll be closing the doors of its New Westminster location.

But don’t worry. You still have time to visit the bakery in New Westminster. Its final day of operation will be June 1, 2024. You can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

With files from Marco Ovies