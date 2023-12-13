A new brunch destination is coming for us, and it’ll be launching in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood: Meréon.

Slated to open at 1479 Clyde Avenue, this fresh spot comes to us from owner and North Shore resident Ophelia Arida, who has brought on Emmanuel Joinville to envision the menu.

Joinville is the current chef/owner behind Jules Bistro, which announced its closure after 16 years of operation earlier this fall.

Meréon is poised to welcome its first customers in early 2024. It’s inspired by the café culture France is famous for and will be offering brunch eats made using French techniques and West Coast ingredients.

The space will offer seats for 52 for brunch five days a week. Find it open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm come launch.

Expect eats such as a trio of iconic Croque sandwiches (Monsieur, Madame, Forestière), Quiche du Jour, Eggs en Cocotte, French Onion Soup, Signature Socca, West Coast Niçoise Salad, Duck Confit Cassoulet, and Steak Frites.

This restaurant is largely inspired by Arida’s many travels to France.

“Those trips helped me develop my passion to host and showcase the sort of hospitality and home-spun cuisine for which French culture is so well known,” says Arida.

“It’s a place that’s nostalgic, welcoming and evocative where guests can gather around the table and enjoy a little joie de vivre with friends, family and loved ones.”

We’ll keep you posted on an official opening date — stay tuned!

Meréon

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram