Bayong Kitchen has permanently closed

Numerous food spots won’t be joining us in 2024, and another one is being added to that list.

Bayong Kitchen, located in Langley at 15951 Fraser Highway, closed its doors after its final day on December 31, 2023.

The restaurant was best known for its hot and fresh Filipino eats like its siopao. It also served goods from local vendors like Kasama Chocolates, Eats23, Sugbachon, Dale’s, Goldilocks Canada, and more.

“We want to thank all who enjoyed our food and we hope to serve you again soon,” said the eatery.

While you can no longer visit Bayong Kitchen, you can visit the owner’s other location, Grandt Kitchen, at 10257 King George Boulevard in Surrey to get your Filipino food fix.

