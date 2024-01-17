FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Jollibee to open 100th North American store in Surrey next week

Jan 17 2024, 10:43 pm
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

It’s been one heck of a wait, but Jollibee Strawberry Hill is finally gearing up to open its doors next week in Surrey.

On top of the new 12047 72nd Avenue outpost being the fourth for the company in BC, the new spot will also be the 100th Jollibee restaurant in North America.

Jollibee Strawberry Hill will officially open on Thursday, January 25.

This will be the second location for the chain in Surrey. The first opened on King George Boulevard in Winter 2023.

The famous and beloved Filipino fast-food chain opened its first Vancouver spot downtown in February 2022 before opening a second at Broadway and Cambie that same year.

So, there you have it. Mark your calendar and enjoy the signature Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pies later this month at the newest eatery.

Jollibee — Strawberry Hill

Address: 12047 72nd Avenue, Surrey

