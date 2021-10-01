9 places you should see at least once on Granville Island this fall

We brought together our favourite Granville Island things to do this fall because it’s the ideal time to explore, after the summer rush of tourists and before the holiday shopping buzz sets in.

Don’t try to fit in everything in one day. After all, there are a lot of good eats on the island and only so much room in your stomach.

But keep this list in your back pocket the next time you go and you might discover a new aspect of a familiar landmark.

Things to do on Granville Island

Walk along the edge of Granville Island to discover Sea Village, a collection of houseboats floating on False Creek.

This spot selling delicate and creamy French macarons has two locations on the island. Can you find both?

Dive into Dragon Space and shop gifts, books, tarot cards, and more, all with a twist of magic.

This hidden bean-to-bar chocolate shop handmakes all its treats right here, so it’s some of the freshest you’ll find in the city.

One of the city’s most unique book shops, find this hidden gem in Railspur Alley if you love books more than people.

They’ve been selling fresh seafood on the island since 1977, but they recently added fresh lobster rolls to their repertoire. Pick one up and taste the East Coast classic for yourself.

Shop here for cool and colourful slow clothes – the opposite of fast fashion – and handmade artisan goods.

The best way to enjoy a Lee’s Donut is to ask for fresh honey-glazed – still warm. It’s best if you get there shortly after you open. Then, eat it quickly before a seagull comes to grab it out of your hands.

When the craving for Mexican hits, try this colourful newish spot that opened right in the heart of Granville Island for tacos, margaritas, and more.