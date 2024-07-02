Over 20 free and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this July
Have lots of fun without spending lots of money!
Check out these 26 fun events in Vancouver in July that won’t break the bank, like the Honda Celebration of Light and the World Naked Bike Ride.
Symphony at Sunset 2024
What: The popular Symphony at Sunset is back, and it’s free to enjoy! The annual outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City of Vancouver’s Park Board and is expected to draw a massive crowd when it begins at 8 pm.
The program lineup includes scores from celebrated movies, including Star Trek, Hook, and E.T. There will also be classics from The Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Superman.
When: July 6, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow
Cost: Free
World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver
What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.
When: July 6, 2024
Time: Body painting starts at noon, and the ride starts at 2 pm
Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet
Cost: Free
Khatsahlano Street Party 2024
What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.
Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!
When: July 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
Boundary Bay Airshow
What: The Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will take place on Saturday, July 13, at the Boundary Bay Airport. The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, historical planes, and more.
There will also be vendor displays, a beverage tent, and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.
When: July 13, 2024
Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon
Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta
Admission: Free
Tour De Concord Vancouver – Free Family Bike Festival
What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register online
Summer Movie Nights on the Square
What: Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.
This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.
When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024
Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Twilight Tuesdays at Science World
What: While school may be out for the summer, there are still ample learning opportunities to be had, thanks to the return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World.
Patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus, you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm. That means more time to explore the exhibits while saving your wallet.
When: Every Tuesday from July 2 to August 27, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $17.25 for general admission and $13.50 for ages 3 to 12, plus tax. Children ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.
Boca Del Lupo’s Drift by Kimira Reddy
What: Boca Del Lupo’s latest work in the Micro Performance series is Drift by acclaimed artist Kimira Reddy. Copresented by the Indian Summer Arts Festival, Drift is a thought-provoking installation at Ocean Artworks that invites visitors to consider life’s biggest paradoxes.
Time: 11 am to 6 pm (weekdays), 1 to 8 pm (weekends)
Where: Ocean Artworks, Granville Island
Yuk Off Comedy Competition
What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition from July 4 to September 5. There will be 60 comedians who will be facing off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.
When: Every Thursday from July 4 to September 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online
Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park
What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.
When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024
Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset
Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2024
What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival will be held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. It will feature a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.
This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.
When: July 13 and 14, 2024
Time: Noon to 6 pm
Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Catch fan-favourite action films, gripping dramas, and more this season.
Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.
When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024
Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024
What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver, and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.
Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.
This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show, but also a supplemental nightly drone show.
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- Nightly schedule:
- Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
- BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
- Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver
Surrey Fusion Festival 2024
What: The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.
Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park is a massive two-day event that showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.
When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
Crankworx Whistler 2024
What: Touted as the ultimate celebration of mountain biking and born in Whistler Blackcomb in 2004 — Crankworx Whistler is bringing together passionate fans, dedicated athletes, and adrenaline chasers through a ton of events from July 19 to July 28, creating what’s sure to be an unforgettable family-friendly experience.
When: July 19 to July 28, 2024
Time: Most days start at 9 am, Crankworx Whistler Schedule is subject to change
Where: Whistler Village & Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Tickets: Free to attend, VIP passes start at $160
Night Markets
Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.
When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
White Rock Night Markets
What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.
When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)
Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Fort Langley Night Markets
What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.
A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.
When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front, highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.
Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
The Vegan Night Market
What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.
When: Every other Thursday until August 29, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
Night Market at the Met
What: Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market will be held at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard, across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.
The family-friendly event is free to attend and features kids’ activities, food trucks, and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup at Metropolis.
When: July 4 to 7, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.
When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29 plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Recurring Events and Activities
Bill Reid Gallery — Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. The largest public art museum in Western Canada currently has a variety of exhibitions on display, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Saturdays at Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.
When: The third Saturday of each month
Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Sunday Funday at Parker Rooftop
What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.
Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.
When: Every Sunday
Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online