Over 20 free and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this July

Have lots of fun without spending lots of money!

Check out these 26 fun events in Vancouver in July that won't break the bank, like the Honda Celebration of Light and the World Naked Bike Ride.

What: The popular Symphony at Sunset is back, and it’s free to enjoy! The annual outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City of Vancouver’s Park Board and is expected to draw a massive crowd when it begins at 8 pm.

The program lineup includes scores from celebrated movies, including Star Trek, Hook, and E.T. There will also be classics from The Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Superman.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free

What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.

The “bare-as-you-dare” event will take place on Saturday, July 6, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: Body painting starts at noon, and the ride starts at 2 pm

Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet

Cost: Free

What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: The Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will take place on Saturday, July 13, at the Boundary Bay Airport. The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, historical planes, and more.

There will also be vendor displays, a beverage tent, and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: While school may be out for the summer, there are still ample learning opportunities to be had, thanks to the return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World.

Patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus, you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm. That means more time to explore the exhibits while saving your wallet.

When: Every Tuesday from July 2 to August 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $17.25 for general admission and $13.50 for ages 3 to 12, plus tax. Children ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.

Recurring Events and Activities

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. The largest public art museum in Western Canada currently has a variety of exhibitions on display, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

When: The third Saturday of each month

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online