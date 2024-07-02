EventsSummer

A FREE air show takes flight over Metro Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 2 2024, 5:06 pm
Boundary Bay Airshow/website

Do you feel the need for speed? Then you need to make plans to check out this air show returning to Metro Vancouver, which is free for all attendees to enjoy.

Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, is happening on Saturday, July 13, at the Boundary Bay Airport.

The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, historical planes, and more.

The Boundary Bay Airshow, first held 15 years ago, regularly draws over 15,000 people to the waterside airport.

In 2024, performers include Undaunted with their RV7 & RV8, the Northern Stars Aero Team, and Brad Wursten in his MXS-R Aerobatic Aircraft.

Boundary Bay Airshow

Boundary Bay Airshow/website

Guests can also see Vicky Benzing soaring in her P-51 Mustang, B, Kyle Fowler in his Long EZ, Ross Garanley flying in the Yak I8T, and Mike Tryggvason piloting the Extra 200.

Down on the ground, visitors can check out the Family Zone presented by the Port of Vancouver and the Aircraft Collection with the P-40 Kittyhawk, B-25 Mitchell, and the P-51 Mustang.

Boundary Bay Airshow

Boundary Bay Airshow/submitted

There will also be vendor displays, a beverage tent, and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.

Boundary Bay Airshow

Boundary Bay Airshow/Submitted

Parking will be available on-site for $25 per car, but space is limited. Guests are encouraged to make use of the free parking at Paterson Park (5800 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta) and the East Ladner Parking Lot (4626 88th Street, Delta), with free shuttles running approximately every 10 to 15 minutes beginning at 9:15 am.

Boundary Bay Airshow

When: July 13, 2024
Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon
Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta
Admission: Free

+ Listed
+ Summer
