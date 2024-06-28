10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pack your July with laughter with our rundown of 10 comedy shows to check out in Vancouver.

Enjoy Ramy Youssef, The Newest Olympian, and more hilarious events all over town. And invite some friends to join the fun (and funny)!

What: Golden Globe and Peabody award winner Ramy Youssef is coming to Vancouver this month for a show at the Vogue Theatre. The acclaimed Egyptian American actor, producer, director, and comedian is known for his work in Poor Things, hosting SNL, and his own hit Hulu show, Ramy. He also has two HBO comedy shows under his belt.

When: July 26, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39.50-$85 plus fees, purchase online

Summer Blockbuster at The Improv Centre What: This summer, the Improv Centre is transforming into a movie megaplex with Summer Blockbuster. Join the fun as they explore the audiences’ all-time favourite films and genres while making a new movie up on the spot. Whether it’s a western, horror, or romantic sci-fi, it promises to be a VHS: a very hilarious show. When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Jokers’ Comedy Classics What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more. This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on July 12, Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on July 13, The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 24, and The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31. When: July 12, 13, 24 and 31.

Time: 7 pm (July 12 and 13), 8 pm (July 24 and 31)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $23.76 to $33.83, purchase online Live Comedy! Live Snakes! What: Talk about a hiss-terical show. Three brave comedians will share the stage with three live snakes for a chaotic evening of comedy at Little Mountain Gallery. The snakes will be securely handled and contained, though the audience is warned that live reptiles will be present during the show. Anyone with ophidiophobia or allergies/sensitivities to snakes is asked to take this into consideration. When: July 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18-$23 plus fees. Purchase online Katherine Blanford at the House of Comedy What: Katherine Blanford has brought the laughs to comedy festivals across the continent, including Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and Burning Bridges Festival. She has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosts the podcast Cheaties with Lace Larrabee, and had her debut album Salt Daddy reach number one on the iTunes Comedy Chart.