10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in July

Pack your July with laughter with our rundown of 10 comedy shows to check out in Vancouver.
Enjoy Ramy Youssef, The Newest Olympian, and more hilarious events all over town. And invite some friends to join the fun (and funny)!
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
Ramy Youssef
What: Golden Globe and Peabody award winner Ramy Youssef is coming to Vancouver this month for a show at the Vogue Theatre. The acclaimed Egyptian American actor, producer, director, and comedian is known for his work in Poor Things, hosting SNL, and his own hit Hulu show, Ramy. He also has two HBO comedy shows under his belt.
When: July 26, 2024
Time: Doors 6 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $39.50-$85 plus fees, purchase online
Summer Blockbuster at The Improv Centre
What: This summer, the Improv Centre is transforming into a movie megaplex with Summer Blockbuster. Join the fun as they explore the audiences’ all-time favourite films and genres while making a new movie up on the spot.
Whether it’s a western, horror, or romantic sci-fi, it promises to be a VHS: a very hilarious show.
When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Jokers’ Comedy Classics
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on July 12, Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on July 13, The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 24, and The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31.
When: July 12, 13, 24 and 31.
Time: 7 pm (July 12 and 13), 8 pm (July 24 and 31)
Where: Various locations
Cost: Starting from $23.76 to $33.83, purchase online
Live Comedy! Live Snakes!
What: Talk about a hiss-terical show. Three brave comedians will share the stage with three live snakes for a chaotic evening of comedy at Little Mountain Gallery.
The snakes will be securely handled and contained, though the audience is warned that live reptiles will be present during the show. Anyone with ophidiophobia or allergies/sensitivities to snakes is asked to take this into consideration.
When: July 5, 2024
Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: $18-$23 plus fees. Purchase online
Katherine Blanford at the House of Comedy
What: Katherine Blanford has brought the laughs to comedy festivals across the continent, including Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and Burning Bridges Festival. She has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosts the podcast Cheaties with Lace Larrabee, and had her debut album Salt Daddy reach number one on the iTunes Comedy Chart.
When: July 25 to 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online
Sharon Mahoney at Comedy After Dark
What: Comedy After Dark presents Sharon Mahoney and special guests from July 10 to 14. Mahoney has performed worldwide and recorded for Just for Laughs and is described by the UK Times as a “Cross between Hunter .S. Thompson and Bette Midler.”
When: July 10 to 14, 2024
Time: 8 pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)
Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Fatalitease: A Fighting Game Burlesque Show
What: Bonus Stage and Angora Phobic Productions presents a celebration of fierce and iconic fighting games at The Rec Room Burnaby. Fatalitease is an 8-bit Burlesque show featuring performances by Angora Phobia, Gnarleigh La Dame, Meadow Phorical and Sugar L’Estrange, Jiggly Duff, and more.
When: July 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: The Rec Room Burnaby – 1920 Willingdon Ave Unit 2106, Burnaby
Tickets: $20-$30, purchase online
Yuk Off Comedy Competition
What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition from July 4 to September 5. There will be 60 comedians who will be facing off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.
When: Every Thursday from July 4 to September 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online
The Newest Olympian
What: The number one Percy Jackson Podcast is coming to Vancouver. The Newest Olympian is a comedy journey by Mike Schubert, making his way through the popular Percy Jackson series for the first time. Schubert will chat with longtime Percy Jackson fans, geek out over Greek mythology, and more. There will also be an audience Q&A at the end of the live show.
When: July 8, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Biltmore Cabaret — 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver
Cost: $30 plus fees. Purchase online
Joe Pera: The Peras Tour
What: Joe Pera Talks With You star Joe Pera brings his latest comedy tour to Vancouver. Known for his signature subdued comedy style, Per has performed on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more. He is also the creator of the animated special Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep.
When: July 18, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Sold Out) and 9:30 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $45.50 plus fees. Purchase online