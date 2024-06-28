EventsArts

10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in July

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 28 2024, 7:50 pm
10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in July
Ramy Youssef/Admit One | Katherine Blanford/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Vancouver Business Networking Party | Internet Masterminds x Bootleggers

Sat, June 29, 6:00pm

Vancouver Business Networking Party | Internet Masterminds x Bootleggers

CANADA DAY WEEKEND BOLLYWOOD X PUNJABI BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Sun, June 30, 8:00pm

CANADA DAY WEEKEND BOLLYWOOD X PUNJABI BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

CANADA DAY LATIN X AFROBEATS BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Mon, July 1, 6:00pm

CANADA DAY LATIN X AFROBEATS BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Glitter Crash

Sat, July 13, 7:00pm

Glitter Crash

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pack your July with laughter with our rundown of 10 comedy shows to check out in Vancouver.

Enjoy Ramy Youssef, The Newest Olympian, and more hilarious events all over town. And invite some friends to join the fun (and funny)!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef/Admit One

What: Golden Globe and Peabody award winner Ramy Youssef is coming to Vancouver this month for a show at the Vogue Theatre. The acclaimed Egyptian American actor, producer, director, and comedian is known for his work in Poor Things, hosting SNL, and his own hit Hulu show, Ramy. He also has two HBO comedy shows under his belt.

When: July 26, 2024
Time: Doors 6 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $39.50-$85 plus fees, purchase online

Summer Blockbuster at The Improv Centre

What: This summer, the Improv Centre is transforming into a movie megaplex with Summer Blockbuster. Join the fun as they explore the audiences’ all-time favourite films and genres while making a new movie up on the spot.

Whether it’s a western, horror, or romantic sci-fi, it promises to be a VHS: a very hilarious show.

When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

Jokers’ Comedy Classics

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on July 12, Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on July 13, The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 24, and The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31.

When: July 12, 13, 24 and 31.
Time: 7 pm (July 12 and 13), 8 pm (July 24 and 31)
Where: Various locations
Cost: Starting from $23.76 to $33.83, purchase online

Live Comedy! Live Snakes!

What: Talk about a hiss-terical show. Three brave comedians will share the stage with three live snakes for a chaotic evening of comedy at Little Mountain Gallery.

The snakes will be securely handled and contained, though the audience is warned that live reptiles will be present during the show. Anyone with ophidiophobia or allergies/sensitivities to snakes is asked to take this into consideration.

When: July 5, 2024
Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: $18-$23 plus fees. Purchase online

Katherine Blanford at the House of Comedy

Katherine Blanford

Katherine Blanford/Facebook

What: Katherine Blanford has brought the laughs to comedy festivals across the continent, including Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and Burning Bridges Festival. She has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosts the podcast Cheaties with Lace Larrabee, and had her debut album Salt Daddy reach number one on the iTunes Comedy Chart.

When: July 25 to 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online

Sharon Mahoney at Comedy After Dark

What: Comedy After Dark presents Sharon Mahoney and special guests from July 10 to 14. Mahoney has performed worldwide and recorded for Just for Laughs and is described by the UK Times as a “Cross between Hunter .S. Thompson and Bette Midler.”

When: July 10 to 14, 2024
Time: 8 pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)
Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Fatalitease: A Fighting Game Burlesque Show

What: Bonus Stage and Angora Phobic Productions presents a celebration of fierce and iconic fighting games at The Rec Room Burnaby. Fatalitease is an 8-bit Burlesque show featuring performances by Angora Phobia, Gnarleigh La Dame, Meadow Phorical and Sugar L’Estrange, Jiggly Duff, and more.

When: July 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: The Rec Room Burnaby – 1920 Willingdon Ave Unit 2106, Burnaby
Tickets: $20-$30, purchase online

Yuk Off Comedy Competition

Yuk Yuk's Vancouver

Yuk Yuk’s Media/Facebook

What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition from July 4 to September 5. There will be 60 comedians who will be facing off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to September 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online

The Newest Olympian

What: The number one Percy Jackson Podcast is coming to Vancouver. The Newest Olympian is a comedy journey by Mike Schubert, making his way through the popular Percy Jackson series for the first time. Schubert will chat with longtime Percy Jackson fans, geek out over Greek mythology, and more. There will also be an audience Q&A at the end of the live show.

When: July 8, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Biltmore Cabaret — 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver
Cost: $30 plus fees. Purchase online

Joe Pera: The Peras Tour

What: Joe Pera Talks With You star Joe Pera brings his latest comedy tour to Vancouver. Known for his signature subdued comedy style, Per has performed on ConanLate Night with Seth Meyers, and more. He is also the creator of the animated special Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep.

When: July 18, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Sold Out) and 9:30 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $45.50 plus fees. Purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop