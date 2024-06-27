Bass Coast cranks up the music and sustainability this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of BC’s hottest festivals returns to the Nicola Valley this summer, and the music isn’t the only thing that has us feeling good.

Bass Coast returns to Merritt for its 16th year from July 12 to 15 with a mix of local and international electronic artists.

The popular boutique festival is also one of the greenest, with sustainability initiatives that ensure that guests will enjoy great performances as well as mindful consumption and expression.

“Since its inception Bass Coast has operated with sustainability practices as a priority,” said Liz Thomson, Bass Coast co-founder and artist director, to Daily Hive. “We have strived to be a launching pad for creativity with environmental and social responsibility as fundamental parts of our process in all aspects of the production.

“We both feel you cannot separate the act of creation from your environmental or social footprint and challenge our teams to find balance in all aspects of the festival operations.”

Bass Coast focuses on education throughout the year and has many tips on its website, including:

Mindful shopping: buy quality items that you can reuse, eliminate single-use plastic and remove packaging before coming to the site

Bring your own utensils and washing them in the washing stations.

Rideshare to the festival or take mass transit to reduce emissions

Respect the natural water systems of the Coldwater River

Pack it in, pack it out: Bass Coast is a Leave No Trace event

The festival provides filtered drinking water for attendees and encourages them to bring a refillable bottle or jug.

There will also be an Eco Hub on site with bags for garbage and recyclables. And guests who bring their sorted camp materials to a festival Recycling Depot between 3 to 6 pm on Sunday will be entered into a draw to win a 2025 Bass Coast ticket.

“This year’s festival theme of REflection encourages our guests to use what they already have when it comes to getting ready for Bass Coast,” explained Andrea Graham, co-founder and director of music.

“We encourage adding a few ethically sourced pieces to your kit if needed and using your creativity to weave our new theme in, not just this year at Bass Coats but every year at every event.”

And while guests party throughout the four-day fest, organizers say that they will continue to learn how to make things even better in the future. Bass Coast shared that they were committed to its Toward Equity program, to anti-racism, and unpacking its systemic policies for improvement at all times.”

“Sustainability is a broad and complex issue, and we are constantly seeking to better understand and mitigate Bass Coast’s impact,” added Kate Lodge, Bass Coast Green Team Manager. “We aren’t perfect, but we are committed to constantly learning and evolving, and encouraging our attendees to do the same.”

Bass Coast stacked lineup of artists includes acclaimed rapper Leikeli47 and innovative bass music producer Of the Trees.

Attendees camp along a scenic river and enjoy beautiful art installations, food from local vendors, and wellness events like yoga during the annual destination event.

When: July 12 to 15, 2024

Where: Merritt, BC

With files from Megan Devlin